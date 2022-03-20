Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (35-18-10) host the Dallas Stars (33-24-3) during Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Stars are ninth in the Western Conference with 69 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Dallas Stats

The Capitals are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).

On average, the Stars put up 2.9 goals in a game (19th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.8 (eighth).

Washington is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +33 (+0.5 per game).

Dallas is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.1 per game).

The Capitals have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.2% of penalties).

The Capitals have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (76 total points), having put up 39 goals and 37 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 61 points (1.0 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 40 assists.

John Carlson has scored 11 goals and added 40 assists through 59 games for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 90 goals (2.95 goals against average) and racked up 811 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Day To Day (Undisclosed), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of the top offensive options for Dallas with 59 points (1.0 per game), with 23 goals and 36 assists in 60 games (playing 18:22 per game).

Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 55 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 25 assists in 52 games.

Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 49 total points (23 goals and 26 assists).

Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (14th in the league). He has 832 saves, and has given up 76 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

