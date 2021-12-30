Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3) host the Washington Capitals (18-6-7) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and the Capitals are second in the Eastern Conference with 43 points.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Detroit and Washington Stats

The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (87 in 31 games), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (80 in 31).

The Capitals are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Red Wings are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).

Detroit has a -17 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.

Washington has a +26 goal differential on the season, third in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has scored 22 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 25 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Washington offense with 47 total points (1.5 per game). He averages 4.5 shots per game, shooting 15.2%.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 30 points this season, with nine goals and 21 assists.

John Carlson has earned six goals on the season, chipping in 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a .910 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 402 saves (23.6 per game), and has conceded 40 goals (2.4 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, has made 386 saves (24.1 per game), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Detroit Impact Players

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Dylan Larkin, who has scored 29 points in 27 games (15 goals and 14 assists).

Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 18 assists to total 28 points (0.9 per game).

Moritz Seider has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 31 games for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljkovic has conceded 54 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 591 saves (28.1 per game) with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).

Thomas Greiss has conceded 41 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 342 saves (24.4 per game) with an .893 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.