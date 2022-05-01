How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) and the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) hit the ice in Sunrise, Florida on May 3, 2022 at BB&T Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (122 points), and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).
How to Watch Florida vs. Washington
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
- In terms of goal differential, Florida is +95 on the season (first in NHL).
- Washington's goal differential is +28 on the season (12th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington add up to 91 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 78 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 games.
- John Carlson has posted 17 goals on the season, chipping in 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (45th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 115 points in 80 games (30 goals and 85 assists).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
- Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Bruins
L 4-2
Away
-119
4/28/2022
Senators
W 4-0
Away
-162
4/29/2022
Canadiens
L 10-2
Away
-190
5/3/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-221
5/5/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
5/7/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
5/9/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Islanders
L 4-1
Home
-177
4/28/2022
Islanders
L 5-1
Away
-138
4/29/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
-109
5/3/2022
Panthers
-
Away
+179
5/5/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
5/7/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
5/9/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
