The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) and the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) hit the ice in Sunrise, Florida on May 3, 2022 at BB&T Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (122 points), and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: BB&T Center

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (3.0 against).

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).

In terms of goal differential, Florida is +95 on the season (first in NHL).

Washington's goal differential is +28 on the season (12th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington add up to 91 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 78 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 games.

John Carlson has posted 17 goals on the season, chipping in 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (45th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 115 points in 80 games (30 goals and 85 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Bruins L 4-2 Away -119 4/28/2022 Senators W 4-0 Away -162 4/29/2022 Canadiens L 10-2 Away -190 5/3/2022 Capitals - Home -221 5/5/2022 Capitals - Home - 5/7/2022 Capitals - Away - 5/9/2022 Capitals - Away -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Islanders L 4-1 Home -177 4/28/2022 Islanders L 5-1 Away -138 4/29/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -109 5/3/2022 Panthers - Away +179 5/5/2022 Panthers - Away - 5/7/2022 Panthers - Home - 5/9/2022 Panthers - Home -

