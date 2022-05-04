Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) take the ice against the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: BB&T Center
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Capitals are 12th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
- Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
- Washington is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are important for Washington. He has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 78 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.
- John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (49th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 51 assists for Florida.
- In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1428 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/28/2022
Senators
W 4-0
Away
-162
4/29/2022
Canadiens
L 10-2
Away
-190
5/3/2022
Capitals
L 4-2
Home
-280
5/5/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-247
5/7/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
5/9/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/28/2022
Islanders
L 5-1
Away
-138
4/29/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
-109
5/3/2022
Panthers
W 4-2
Away
+230
5/5/2022
Panthers
-
Away
+202
5/7/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
5/9/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
