Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) take the ice against the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: BB&T Center

BB&T Center

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Capitals are 12th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).

Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).

Washington is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.

On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are important for Washington. He has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 78 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.

John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (49th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.

Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 51 assists for Florida.

In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/28/2022 Senators W 4-0 Away -162 4/29/2022 Canadiens L 10-2 Away -190 5/3/2022 Capitals L 4-2 Home -280 5/5/2022 Capitals - Home -247 5/7/2022 Capitals - Away - 5/9/2022 Capitals - Away -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/28/2022 Islanders L 5-1 Away -138 4/29/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -109 5/3/2022 Panthers W 4-2 Away +230 5/5/2022 Panthers - Away +202 5/7/2022 Panthers - Home - 5/9/2022 Panthers - Home -

