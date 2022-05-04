Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) take the ice against the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: BB&T Center
Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Capitals are 12th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
  • Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
  • Washington is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
  • On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
  • The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are important for Washington. He has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has posted 78 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (49th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 51 assists for Florida.
  • In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/28/2022

Senators

W 4-0

Away

-162

4/29/2022

Canadiens

L 10-2

Away

-190

5/3/2022

Capitals

L 4-2

Home

-280

5/5/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-247

5/7/2022

Capitals

-

Away

-

5/9/2022

Capitals

-

Away

-

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/28/2022

Islanders

L 5-1

Away

-138

4/29/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

-109

5/3/2022

Panthers

W 4-2

Away

+230

5/5/2022

Panthers

-

Away

+202

5/7/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

5/9/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
