Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers sit in first place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Capital One Arena

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2022 Panthers Capitals 5-1 FLA 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 11/30/2021 Panthers Capitals 5-4 FLA 11/26/2021 Capitals Panthers 4-3 WAS

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (242 in 82).

On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (12th).

Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).

Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (28th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.

Washington's John Carlson is among the leaders on the team with 71 total points (17 goals and 54 assists).

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (55th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

