Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to watch Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers sit in first place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/5/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-1 FLA
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
11/30/2021
Panthers
Capitals
5-4 FLA
11/26/2021
Capitals
Panthers
4-3 WAS
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (242 in 82).
- On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (12th).
- Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
- Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.
- The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
- Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (28th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.
- Washington's John Carlson is among the leaders on the team with 71 total points (17 goals and 54 assists).
- Ilya Samsonov has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (55th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
