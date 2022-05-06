Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers sit in first place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

5/5/2022

Panthers

Capitals

5-1 FLA

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

11/30/2021

Panthers

Capitals

5-4 FLA

11/26/2021

Capitals

Panthers

4-3 WAS

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (242 in 82).
  • On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (12th).
  • Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
  • Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.
  • The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
  • Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (28th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.
  • Washington's John Carlson is among the leaders on the team with 71 total points (17 goals and 54 assists).
  • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (55th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

