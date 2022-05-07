Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, with the Capitals up 2-1. Watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. The Panthers rank first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/7/2022
Capitals
Panthers
6-1 WAS
5/5/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-1 FLA
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
11/30/2021
Panthers
Capitals
5-4 FLA
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).
- The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals conceded (3.0).
- Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.
- Washington is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been a major player for Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists to total 88 points (1.3 per game).
- Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (29th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 78 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.
- Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 71 total points (17 goals and 54 assists).
- Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while allowing 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (56th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
9
2022
Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)