Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, with the Capitals up 2-1. Watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. The Panthers rank first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2022 Capitals Panthers 6-1 WAS 5/5/2022 Panthers Capitals 5-1 FLA 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 11/30/2021 Panthers Capitals 5-4 FLA

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).

The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals conceded (3.0).

Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.

Washington is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.

The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been a major player for Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 39 goals and 49 assists to total 88 points (1.3 per game).

Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (29th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 78 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.

Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 71 total points (17 goals and 54 assists).

Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while allowing 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (56th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.