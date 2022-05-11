Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Wednesday when the Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Panthers are first (with 122 points) and the Capitals eighth (100 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
- The Capitals are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).
- In terms of goal differential, Florida is +95 on the season (first in league).
- Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
- John Carlson is a top player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (57th in the league), with 1026 total saves, giving up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (115 total points), having registered 30 goals and 85 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 39 goals and 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has scored 33 goals and added 51 assists through 78 games for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1428 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Capitals
W 5-1
Home
-278
5/7/2022
Capitals
L 6-1
Away
-199
5/9/2022
Capitals
W 3-2
Away
-179
5/11/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-238
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Panthers
L 5-1
Away
+224
5/7/2022
Panthers
W 6-1
Home
+165
5/9/2022
Panthers
L 3-2
Home
+149
5/11/2022
Panthers
-
Away
+193
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)