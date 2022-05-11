Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Wednesday when the Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Panthers are first (with 122 points) and the Capitals eighth (100 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
  • The Capitals are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Florida is +95 on the season (first in league).
  • Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
  • The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
  • The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson is a top player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (57th in the league), with 1026 total saves, giving up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (115 total points), having registered 30 goals and 85 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 39 goals and 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has scored 33 goals and added 51 assists through 78 games for Florida.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.7 goals against average, and 1428 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/5/2022

Capitals

W 5-1

Home

-278

5/7/2022

Capitals

L 6-1

Away

-199

5/9/2022

Capitals

W 3-2

Away

-179

5/11/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-238

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/5/2022

Panthers

L 5-1

Away

+224

5/7/2022

Panthers

W 6-1

Home

+165

5/9/2022

Panthers

L 3-2

Home

+149

5/11/2022

Panthers

-

Away

+193

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

