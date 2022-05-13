Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Friday when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. The Panthers are up 3-2. The Panthers are first (with 122 points) and the Capitals eighth (100 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/11/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-3 FLA
5/11/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-3 FLA
5/9/2022
Capitals
Panthers
3-2 (F/OT) FLA
5/7/2022
Capitals
Panthers
6-1 WAS
5/5/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-1 FLA
Florida and Washington Stats
- On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).
- The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Florida is +95 overall in terms of goals this season, first in the NHL.
- Washington is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 53 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 51 assists for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and racked up 1428 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Mason Marchment: Day To Day (Lower body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 91 points (1.2 per game), with 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games (playing 20:34 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the top contributors for Washington with 78 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 games.
- John Carlson's 17 goals and 54 assists add up to 71 points this season.
- Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (58th in the league). He has 1026 saves, and has conceded 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
