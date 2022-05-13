Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) chases in overtime in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Friday when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. The Panthers are up 3-2. The Panthers are first (with 122 points) and the Capitals eighth (100 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Capital One Arena

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2022 Panthers Capitals 5-3 FLA 5/11/2022 Panthers Capitals 5-3 FLA 5/9/2022 Capitals Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/7/2022 Capitals Panthers 6-1 WAS 5/5/2022 Panthers Capitals 5-1 FLA

Florida and Washington Stats

On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).

The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).

Florida is +95 overall in terms of goals this season, first in the NHL.

Washington is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).

On the power play, the Panthers have scored 64 goals (on 24.4% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 53 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.

Sam Reinhart has 33 goals and 51 assists for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and racked up 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Mason Marchment: Day To Day (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 91 points (1.2 per game), with 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games (playing 20:34 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the top contributors for Washington with 78 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 games.

John Carlson's 17 goals and 54 assists add up to 71 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (58th in the league). He has 1026 saves, and has conceded 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

