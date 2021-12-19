Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (18-5-7) take on the Los Angeles Kings (13-11-5) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank second in the Eastern Conference (43 points), while the Kings are 10th in the Western Conference (31 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 5.5

Washington and Los Angeles Stats

The Capitals put up 3.5 goals per game (104 in 30 games), and the Kings concede 2.6 (76 in 29).

The Kings put up 2.6 goals per game (76 in 29 games), and the Capitals concede 2.6 (77 in 30).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +27 on the season (second in league).

Los Angeles is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the league.

The Kings have conceded 19 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (47 total points), having put up 22 goals and 25 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.

John Carlson has 26 total points for Washington, with six goals and 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 35 goals (2.3 per game) and racked up 365 saves (24.3 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (COVID-19), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Out (Upper body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 26 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 11.5%.

Alex Iafallo is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 18 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 29 games.

Adrian Kempe has netted 11 goals on the season, adding five assists.

Jonathan Quick has a .930 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 528 saves (29.3 per game), and has allowed 40 goals (2.2 per game).

Cal Petersen has an .893 save percentage, making 285 total saves (25.9 per game) and giving up 34 goals (3.1 per game).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out (COVID-19), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

