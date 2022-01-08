Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on after the St. Louis Blues scored during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (20-6-8) take the ice against the Minnesota Wild (20-10-2) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Capitals rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 48 points and the Wild are sixth in the Western Conference with 42 points.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Minnesota

Capitals vs Wild Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Minnesota Stats

  • The Capitals are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Wild are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • The Wild put up 3.6 goals per game (116 in 32 games), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (88 in 34).
  • Washington is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +29 (+0.9 per game).
  • Minnesota is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +18 (+0.6 per game).
  • The Wild have conceded 23 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
  • The Wild have scored 19 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has scored 14 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 26 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Minnesota offense with 40 total points (1.3 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 12.7%.
  • Ryan Hartman has racked up 28 points this season, with 15 goals and 13 assists.
  • Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello is among the top offensive players on the team with 26 total points (eight goals and 18 assists).
  • Cam Talbot has played 24 games this season, conceding 71 goals (3.0 per game) with 710 saves (29.6 per game) and a .909 save percentage (24th in the league).
  • Kaapo Kahkonen has a .913 save percentage, recording 220 saves (24.4 per game) and conceding 21 goals (2.3 per game).

Wild Injuries: Nick Bjugstad: Out (Upper body), Jonas Brodin: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jared Spurgeon: Out (Lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek: Out (Upper body), Kirill Kaprizov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Cam Talbot: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Duhaime: Out (Health Protocols)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 24 goals and 26 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 32 games, with 11 goals and 22 assists.
  • John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 2.4 goals per game this season and is racking up 23.6 saves per matchup. His .908 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.
  • Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (22nd in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while recording 386 saves (24.1 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Out (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), T.J. Oshie: Out (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


