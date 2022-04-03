Apr 2, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate there win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (37-21-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (41-20-5) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 84 points and the Wild are second in the Western Conference with 87 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Minnesota

Favorite Moneyline Total Capitals -130 6

Washington and Minnesota Stats

On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Wild give up 3.1 (19th).

The Wild are scoring 3.6 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.9 (12th).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +25 on the season (10th in league).

Minnesota's goal differential is +36 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

The Capitals have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties).

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 41 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (79 total points), having registered 42 goals and 37 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 65 points (one per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 43 assists.

John Carlson's 55 points this season have come via 11 goals and 44 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 82 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 867 saves with a .914 save percentage (18th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov's 83 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has 38 goals and 45 assists in 66 games.

Mats Zuccarello has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with 19 goals and 48 assists.

Kevin Fiala has netted 23 goals on the season, adding 38 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 48 games this season, conceding 132 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1324 saves and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jon Merrill: Out (Upper Body), Matt Boldy: Day To Day (Upper Body)

