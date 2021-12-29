Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Capitals (18-6-7) host the Nashville Predators (19-10-1) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on December 29, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are third in the Eastern Conference (43 points), and the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference (39 points).

    How to Watch Washington vs. Nashville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    Betting Information for Washington vs. Nashville

    Capitals vs Predators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Capitals

    -1.5

    6

    Washington and Nashville Stats

    • The Capitals are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Predators are sixth defensively (2.6 against).
    • The Predators are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Capitals are sixth in goals conceded (2.6).
    • Washington has a +26 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
    • Nashville is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
    • The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities).
    • The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Washington Impact Players

    • Alex Ovechkin has been vital to Washington this season, with 47 points in 31 games.
    • Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.
    • John Carlson's 26 points this season have come via six goals and 20 assists.
    • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game).
    • Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

    Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

    Nashville Impact Players

    • Roman Josi is an offensive leader for Nashville with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 30 games (playing 24:45 per game).
    • Mikael Granlund has scored 27 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 22 assists.
    • Matt Duchene's 13 goals and 12 assists add up to 25 points this season.
    • Juuse Saros has a .924 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 636 saves (26.5 per game), and has conceded 52 goals (2.2 per game).

    Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
