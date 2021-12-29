Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (18-6-7) host the Nashville Predators (19-10-1) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on December 29, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are third in the Eastern Conference (43 points), and the Predators are fourth in the Western Conference (39 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Nashville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Nashville

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Nashville Stats

The Capitals are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Predators are sixth defensively (2.6 against).

The Predators are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Capitals are sixth in goals conceded (2.6).

Washington has a +26 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

Nashville is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.

The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 15.6% of opportunities).

The Predators have scored 22 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 15 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been vital to Washington this season, with 47 points in 31 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists.

John Carlson's 26 points this season have come via six goals and 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 40 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 402 saves (25.1 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 386 saves (24.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is an offensive leader for Nashville with 29 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 30 games (playing 24:45 per game).

Mikael Granlund has scored 27 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 22 assists.

Matt Duchene's 13 goals and 12 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Juuse Saros has a .924 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 636 saves (26.5 per game), and has conceded 52 goals (2.2 per game).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Roman Josi: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Sissons: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.