Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's NHL schedule will see the Washington Capitals (19-6-7) square off against the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are first and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey
Washington and New Jersey Stats
- The Capitals put up 3.5 goals per game (111 in 32 games), and the Devils give up 3.4 (104 in 31).
- The Devils are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Capitals are fifth on defense (2.6 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Washington is +28 on the season (second in league).
- New Jersey's goal differential is -19 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Capitals have scored 14 goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 80.6% of penalties, 16th in league).
- The Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 48 points in 33 games (22 goals and 26 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 31 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists.
- John Carlson's 30 points this season have come via seven goals and 23 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 23.3 saves per outing.
- Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while recording 386 saves (24.1 per game).
Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 27 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 16:12 per game).
- Andreas Johnsson is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 32 games.
- Dougie Hamilton's seven goals and 11 assists add up to 18 points this season.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 18 games this season, conceding 48 goals (2.7 per game) with 431 saves (23.9 per game) and a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
