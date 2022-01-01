Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL schedule will see the Washington Capitals (19-6-7) square off against the New Jersey Devils (11-15-5), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are first and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey

Washington and New Jersey Stats

The Capitals put up 3.5 goals per game (111 in 32 games), and the Devils give up 3.4 (104 in 31).

The Devils are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Capitals are fifth on defense (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Washington is +28 on the season (second in league).

New Jersey's goal differential is -19 on the season (26th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Capitals have scored 14 goals (on 14.6% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 18 (killing off 80.6% of penalties, 16th in league).

The Capitals have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 12 power-play goals (31st in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 48 points in 33 games (22 goals and 26 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 31 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists.

John Carlson's 30 points this season have come via seven goals and 23 assists.

Ilya Samsonov concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 23.3 saves per outing.

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), and has allowed 38 goals (2.4 per game) while recording 386 saves (24.1 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 27 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 16:12 per game).

Andreas Johnsson is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 32 games.

Dougie Hamilton's seven goals and 11 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 18 games this season, conceding 48 goals (2.7 per game) with 431 saves (23.9 per game) and a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, has made 238 saves (23.8 per game), and has given up 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Jimmy Vesey: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

