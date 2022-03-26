How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (36-20-10) and New Jersey Devils (23-36-5) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 82 points and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 51 points.
How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6.5
Washington and New Jersey Stats
- The Capitals are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.6 against).
- The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
- Washington is +29 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.
- New Jersey is -34 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- The Devils have conceded 31 power-play goals (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
- The Devils have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) and plays an average of 21:09 per game.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 22 goals and 42 assists.
- John Carlson has 11 goals and 42 assists for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 831 saves. His .899 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 21 goals and 42 assists in 59 games for New Jersey add up to 63 total points on the season.
- Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 21 goals and 29 assists.
- New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 46 total points (18 goals and 28 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
