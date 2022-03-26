Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his game winning goal during a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (36-20-10) and New Jersey Devils (23-36-5) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 82 points and the Devils are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 51 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Washington vs. New Jersey

Capitals vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6.5

Washington and New Jersey Stats

  • The Capitals are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 29th defensively (3.6 against).
  • The Devils are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
  • Washington is +29 overall in goal differential this season, 10th in the NHL.
  • New Jersey is -34 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • The Devils have conceded 31 power-play goals (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
  • The Devils have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) and plays an average of 21:09 per game.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 22 goals and 42 assists.
  • John Carlson has 11 goals and 42 assists for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 831 saves. His .899 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 21 goals and 42 assists in 59 games for New Jersey add up to 63 total points on the season.
  • Jack Hughes has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with 21 goals and 29 assists.
  • New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 46 total points (18 goals and 28 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassed 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (47th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

