Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) clears the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday includes the Washington Capitals (20-8-9) visiting the New York Islanders (11-12-6) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Capitals are sixth and the Islanders 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Capitals vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

5.5

Washington and New York Stats

  • The Capitals are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • The Islanders score 2.3 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).
  • Washington is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +21.
  • New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (31st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 15 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal has recorded seven goals and 15 assists in 26 games for New York, good for 22 points.
  • Oliver Wahlstrom has helped lead the attack for New York this season with eight goals and seven assists.
  • New York's Josh Bailey is among the leaders on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).
  • Ilya Sorokin has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 619 saves and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
  • Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage, recording 243 total saves and conceding 24 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 52 points. He has 24 goals and 28 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 23 assists.
  • John Carlson's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 483 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 35th in the league.
  • Vitek Vanecek has registered a .907 save percentage (30th in the league), giving up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 398 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17485256
NHL

