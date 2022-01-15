Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday includes the Washington Capitals (20-8-9) visiting the New York Islanders (11-12-6) at UBS Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Capitals are sixth and the Islanders 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Washington vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Islanders score 2.3 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).
- Washington is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +21.
- New York is -12 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
- The Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (31st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 15 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (11th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 15 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal has recorded seven goals and 15 assists in 26 games for New York, good for 22 points.
- Oliver Wahlstrom has helped lead the attack for New York this season with eight goals and seven assists.
- New York's Josh Bailey is among the leaders on the team with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists).
- Ilya Sorokin has played 21 games this season, conceding 50 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 619 saves and a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
- Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage, recording 243 total saves and conceding 24 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 52 points. He has 24 goals and 28 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 23 assists.
- John Carlson's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 483 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 35th in the league.
- Vitek Vanecek has registered a .907 save percentage (30th in the league), giving up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 398 saves.
Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
