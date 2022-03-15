Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (32-18-10) host the New York Islanders (24-24-8) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on March 15, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in eighth place and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New York

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Capitals vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

5.5

Washington and New York Stats

  • On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
  • The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Capitals are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
  • New York is 17th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
  • The Capitals have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).
  • The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 72 points. He has 36 goals and 36 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 57 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 38 assists.
  • John Carlson has 10 goals and 39 assists for Washington.
  • Vitek Vanecek has conceded 62 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 693 saves with a .918 save percentage (11th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for New York add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Brock Nelson is a key piece of the offense for New York with 34 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 11 assists in 47 games.
  • Noah Dobson's 10 goals and 22 assists add up to 32 points this season.
  • Semyon Varlamov has given up 50 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 518 saves with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
