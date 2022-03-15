Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (32-18-10) host the New York Islanders (24-24-8) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on March 15, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in eighth place and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
5.5
Washington and New York Stats
- On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
- The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Capitals are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).
- Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- New York is 17th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
- The Capitals have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties).
- The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 72 points. He has 36 goals and 36 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 57 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 38 assists.
- John Carlson has 10 goals and 39 assists for Washington.
- Vitek Vanecek has conceded 62 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 693 saves with a .918 save percentage (11th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games for New York add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Brock Nelson is a key piece of the offense for New York with 34 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 11 assists in 47 games.
- Noah Dobson's 10 goals and 22 assists add up to 32 points this season.
- Semyon Varlamov has given up 50 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 518 saves with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
