How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (44-23-12) host the New York Islanders (35-34-10) as a part of Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Capital One Arena

Head-to-head results for Washington vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 3/15/2022 Capitals Islanders 4-3 (F/SO) WAS 1/15/2022 Islanders Capitals 2-0 WAS

Washington and New York Stats

The Capitals score 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Islanders are conceding 2.8 (eighth).

On average, the Islanders put up 2.8 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Capitals concede 2.9 (13th).

Washington is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +36 (+0.5 per game).

New York is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -6.

The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 40 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a top contributor on Washington this season, with 91 points in 77 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.

John Carlson's 70 points this season have come via 16 goals and 54 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 98 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 993 saves with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 58 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 21.8%.

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 15 goals and 39 assists.

Noah Dobson is a key player on offense for New York with 12 goals and 35 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has given up 117 goals (2.4 goals against average) and compiled 1457 saves with a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

