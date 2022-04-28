How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (44-24-12) visit the New York Islanders (36-34-10) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on April 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (82 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (224 in 80).
- The Islanders put up 2.8 goals per game (221 in 80 games), and the Capitals give up 2.9 (234 in 80).
- Washington is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+0.4 per game).
- New York is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (0.0 per game).
- The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties).
- The Islanders have scored 42 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 41 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has totaled 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York, good for 58 points.
- Mathew Barzal is a leading scorer for New York with 55 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 40 assists in 71 games.
- Noah Dobson's 13 goals and 35 assists add up to 48 points this season.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1489 total saves, allowing 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Illness), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brock Nelson: Day To Day (Illness)
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 91 points in 77 games (50 goals and 41 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.
- John Carlson has 70 total points for Washington, with 16 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .896 save percentage (44th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/22/2022
Coyotes
W 2-0
Away
-410
4/24/2022
Maple Leafs
L 4-3
Home
-116
4/26/2022
Islanders
L 4-1
Home
-177
4/28/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-135
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Sabres
L 5-3
Away
-127
4/24/2022
Hurricanes
L 5-2
Home
+156
4/26/2022
Capitals
W 4-1
Away
+150
4/28/2022
Capitals
-
Home
+114
4/29/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
