The Washington Capitals (44-24-12) visit the New York Islanders (36-34-10) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on April 28, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (82 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Washington and New York Stats

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (267 in 80 games), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (224 in 80).

The Islanders put up 2.8 goals per game (221 in 80 games), and the Capitals give up 2.9 (234 in 80).

Washington is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +33 (+0.4 per game).

New York is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (0.0 per game).

The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties).

The Islanders have scored 42 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 41 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has totaled 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 games for New York, good for 58 points.

Mathew Barzal is a leading scorer for New York with 55 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 40 assists in 71 games.

Noah Dobson's 13 goals and 35 assists add up to 48 points this season.

Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1489 total saves, allowing 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Illness), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brock Nelson: Day To Day (Illness)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 91 points in 77 games (50 goals and 41 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 77 points (1.0 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 53 assists.

John Carlson has 70 total points for Washington, with 16 goals and 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .896 save percentage (44th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/22/2022 Coyotes W 2-0 Away -410 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-3 Home -116 4/26/2022 Islanders L 4-1 Home -177 4/28/2022 Islanders - Away -135 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Sabres L 5-3 Away -127 4/24/2022 Hurricanes L 5-2 Home +156 4/26/2022 Capitals W 4-1 Away +150 4/28/2022 Capitals - Home +114 4/29/2022 Lightning - Home -

