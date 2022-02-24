Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a matchup between the New York Rangers (32-13-5) and the Washington Capitals (28-15-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth with 69 points and the Capitals are seventh with 65 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for New York vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Washington Stats

On average, the Rangers put up 2.9 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.8 (seventh).

On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (third).

New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.

Washington is +26 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).

The Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (on 15.5% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 24 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, eighth in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 62 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 31 assists in 50 games (playing 21:40 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 48 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 33 assists.

John Carlson's 10 goals and 30 assists add up to 40 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has a .906 save percentage (30th in the league). He has 714 saves, and has given up 74 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 55 points in 45 games.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) to the team.

Adam Fox's season total of 48 points has come from seven goals and 41 assists.

In 32 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 63 goals (2.01 goals against average) and has recorded 967 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

