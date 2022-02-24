Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a matchup between the New York Rangers (32-13-5) and the Washington Capitals (28-15-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth with 69 points and the Capitals are seventh with 65 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Betting Information for New York vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Washington Stats
- On average, the Rangers put up 2.9 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.8 (seventh).
- On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (third).
- New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.
- Washington is +26 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).
- The Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (on 15.5% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 24 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, eighth in league).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 62 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 31 assists in 50 games (playing 21:40 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 48 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 33 assists.
- John Carlson's 10 goals and 30 assists add up to 40 points this season.
- Ilya Samsonov has a .906 save percentage (30th in the league). He has 714 saves, and has given up 74 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 55 points in 45 games.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
- Adam Fox's season total of 48 points has come from seven goals and 41 assists.
- In 32 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 63 goals (2.01 goals against average) and has recorded 967 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
