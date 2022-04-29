Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 28, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (51-24-6) and Washington Capitals (44-25-12) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Washington Stats

  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (247 in 81 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (239 in 81).
  • On average, the Capitals put up 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
  • New York has a +45 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • Washington has a +29 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
  • The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 39 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington add up to 91 total points on the season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 77 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 53 assists in 78 games.
  • Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 70 total points (16 goals and 54 assists).
  • Vitek Vanecek has played 42 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1014 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower-body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Bruins

L 3-1

Away

+132

4/26/2022

Hurricanes

L 4-3

Home

-121

4/27/2022

Canadiens

L 4-3

Home

-193

4/29/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-111

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Maple Leafs

L 4-3

Home

-116

4/26/2022

Islanders

L 4-1

Home

-177

4/28/2022

Islanders

L 5-1

Away

-138

4/29/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-109

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and left wing Joel Farabee (86) crash into the net during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy