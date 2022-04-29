How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (51-24-6) and Washington Capitals (44-25-12) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Washington Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (247 in 81 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (239 in 81).

On average, the Capitals put up 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

New York has a +45 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

Washington has a +29 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 39 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington add up to 91 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 77 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 53 assists in 78 games.

Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 70 total points (16 goals and 54 assists).

Vitek Vanecek has played 42 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1014 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower-body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Bruins L 3-1 Away +132 4/26/2022 Hurricanes L 4-3 Home -121 4/27/2022 Canadiens L 4-3 Home -193 4/29/2022 Capitals - Home -111

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-3 Home -116 4/26/2022 Islanders L 4-1 Home -177 4/28/2022 Islanders L 5-1 Away -138 4/29/2022 Rangers - Away -109

