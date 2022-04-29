How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (51-24-6) and Washington Capitals (44-25-12) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Washington Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (247 in 81 games), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (239 in 81).
- On average, the Capitals put up 3.3 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- New York has a +45 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- Washington has a +29 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 39 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington add up to 91 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 77 total points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 53 assists in 78 games.
- Washington's John Carlson is among the top offensive players on the team with 70 total points (16 goals and 54 assists).
- Vitek Vanecek has played 42 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1014 saves and a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower-body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Bruins
L 3-1
Away
+132
4/26/2022
Hurricanes
L 4-3
Home
-121
4/27/2022
Canadiens
L 4-3
Home
-193
4/29/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-111
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Maple Leafs
L 4-3
Home
-116
4/26/2022
Islanders
L 4-1
Home
-177
4/28/2022
Islanders
L 5-1
Away
-138
4/29/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-109
Regional restrictions apply.