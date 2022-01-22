Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (22-10-9) host the Ottawa Senators (11-20-2) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Ottawa

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Ottawa

Capitals vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6.5

Washington and Ottawa Stats

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (56 total points), having put up 27 goals and 29 assists.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Drake Batherson drives the offense for Ottawa with 33 points (1.2 per game), with 12 goals and 21 assists in 28 games (playing 19:30 per game).
  • Joshua Norris is a top offensive contributor for Ottawa with 26 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added eight assists in 32 games.
  • Brady Tkachuk has netted 12 goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
  • Anton Forsberg has a .907 save percentage (28th in the league). He has 389 saves, and has given up 40 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
