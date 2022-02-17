Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (27-15-9) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Capitals are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Washington is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +24.
  • Philadelphia is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -41 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Flyers have conceded 34 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 20 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 48 games for Philadelphia, good for 37 points.
  • Claude Giroux is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 20 assists in 45 games.
  • Travis Konecny has scored eight goals on the season, adding 20 assists.
  • Martin Jones has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 509 saves, and has given up 56 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:43 per game.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's top contributors through 48 games, with 15 goals and 33 assists.
  • John Carlson has scored nine goals and added 29 assists through 47 games for Washington.
  • In 28 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 71 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 684 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

1 minute ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy