Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (27-15-9) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (15-24-9) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 17, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (10th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Capitals are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).

Washington is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +24.

Philadelphia is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -41 (-0.9 per game).

The Flyers have conceded 34 power-play goals (24th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 23 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 20 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has recorded 17 goals and 20 assists in 48 games for Philadelphia, good for 37 points.

Claude Giroux is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 20 assists in 45 games.

Travis Konecny has scored eight goals on the season, adding 20 assists.

Martin Jones has a .901 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 509 saves, and has given up 56 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:43 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's top contributors through 48 games, with 15 goals and 33 assists.

John Carlson has scored nine goals and added 29 assists through 47 games for Washington.

In 28 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 71 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 684 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

