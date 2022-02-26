Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL slate will see the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals rank seventh with 65 points and the Flyers are 14th with 40 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Philadelphia Stats
- The Capitals are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).
- Washington is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-0.9 per game).
- The Flyers have conceded 35 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 games.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the top offensive players on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).
- Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 578 saves, and has given up 66 goals (3.5 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body), Derick Brassard: Out (Lower body)
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 63 points in 51 games (32 goals and 31 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 50 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.
- John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has conceded 78 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 731 saves with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)
