Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals rank seventh with 65 points and the Flyers are 14th with 40 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Capitals vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Capitals are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).
  • Washington is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Flyers have conceded 35 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
  • The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 games.
  • Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.
  • Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the top offensive players on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).
  • Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 578 saves, and has given up 66 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body), Derick Brassard: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 63 points in 51 games (32 goals and 31 assists).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 50 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.
  • John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 78 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 731 saves with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17765030
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm guard Stef Smith (3) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler at Marquette in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17748014
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17761664
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
32 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy