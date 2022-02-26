Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Washington Capitals (28-16-9) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals rank seventh with 65 points and the Flyers are 14th with 40 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

The Capitals are scoring 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (11th).

Washington is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -47 (-0.9 per game).

The Flyers have conceded 35 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 37 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 21 assists in 48 games.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the top offensive players on the team with 31 total points (eight goals and 23 assists).

Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 578 saves, and has given up 66 goals (3.5 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body), Derick Brassard: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 63 points in 51 games (32 goals and 31 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 50 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.

John Carlson's 40 points this season have come via 10 goals and 30 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has conceded 78 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 731 saves with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.