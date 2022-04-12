Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) chases in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (40-22-10) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 90 points and the Flyers rank 14th in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Philadelphia

Head-to-head results for Washington vs. Philadelphia

DateHomeAwayResult

2/26/2022

Flyers

Capitals

2-1 PHI

2/17/2022

Flyers

Capitals

5-3 WAS

11/6/2021

Capitals

Flyers

2-1 PHI

Washington and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Capitals are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th defensively (3.5 against).
  • The Flyers are 29th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th defensively (2.9 against).
  • Washington is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +27.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -65 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Capitals have scored 42 goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 48 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
  • The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 12.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.5% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has been a major player for Washington this season, with 84 points in 70 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 70 points (1.0 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 47 assists.
  • John Carlson has 63 total points for Washington, with 14 goals and 49 assists.
  • In 37 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 88 goals (2.58 goals against average) and has racked up 909 saves.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: Day To Day (Maintenance), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 50 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has put up 23 goals and 27 assists in 72 games.
  • Travis Konecny has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 13 goals and 32 assists.
  • Joel Farabee has 33 points so far, including 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has 1297 saves while giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Joel Farabee: Day To Day (Illness), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
