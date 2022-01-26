Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period. The goal was overturn upon review at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (23-11-9) take on the San Jose Sharks (21-19-2) in NHL action on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference with 44 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. San Jose

Capitals vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

5.5

Washington and San Jose Stats

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has been a major player for Washington this season, with 58 points in 43 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 41 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • John Carlson's season total of 32 points has come from eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Vitek Vanecek has allowed 51 goals (2.47 goals against average) and racked up 528 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 46 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has 21 goals and 25 assists in 37 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has collected 37 points this season, with 21 goals and 16 assists.
  • Logan Couture has 31 points so far, including 13 goals and 18 assists.
  • Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 558 total saves, allowing 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
