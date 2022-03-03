Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (28-18-9) host the Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on March 5, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Seattle

Capitals vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Washington and Seattle Stats

  • On average, the Capitals score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in league), and the Kraken allow 3.5 (26th).
  • On average, the Kraken score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • Washington has a +20 goal differential on the season, 10th in the NHL.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -55 on the season (29th in the NHL).
  • The Capitals have scored 26 power-play goals (28th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 30 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 15th in league).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (64 total points), having registered 32 goals and 32 assists.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 50 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 35 assists.
  • John Carlson has 10 goals and 33 assists for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 83 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 758 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 33 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 16.2%.
  • Jordan Eberle is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 32 total points (0.6 per game), with 15 goals and 17 assists in 54 games.
  • Yanni Gourde is a key player on offense for Seattle with 12 goals and 19 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has allowed 120 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 949 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

