Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday features a game between the St. Louis Blues (19-9-5) and the Washington Capitals (20-6-8), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues rank third in the Western Conference with 43 points and the Capitals are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total

St. Louis and Washington Stats

On average, the Blues put up 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Capitals allow 2.6 (sixth).

The Capitals put up 3.4 goals per game (117 in 34 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (89 in 33).

In terms of goal differential, St. Louis is +25 on the season (sixth in league).

Washington is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +29.

On the power play, the Blues have scored 28 goals (on 29.5% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 15 (killing off 82.8% of penalties, eighth in league).

The Blues have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (fifth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has totaled 24 goals and 26 assists in 34 games for Washington, good for 50 points.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a key piece of the offense for Washington with 33 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 22 assists in 31 games.

John Carlson has earned eight goals on the season, adding 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has played 19 games this season, conceding 48 goals (2.5 per game) with 471 saves (24.8 per game) and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, recording 386 saves (24.1 per game) and conceding 38 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has been vital to St. Louis this season, with 33 points in 34 games.

Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 30 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 30 points has come from 11 goals and 19 assists.

Jordan Binnington has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and racked up 553 saves (27.7 per game).

Ville Husso has registered a .927 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.4 per game) with 216 saves (30.9 per game).

Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Robert Bortuzzo: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

