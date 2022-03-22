Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Washington Capitals (35-19-10) hosting the St. Louis Blues (34-18-9) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Blues rank fifth in the Western Conference with 77 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and St. Louis Stats

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (210 in 64 games), and the Blues concede 2.8 (170 in 61).

On average, the Blues score 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (eighth).

Washington is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +32 (+0.5 per game).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.7 per game).

The Capitals have scored 37 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blues have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 77 points. He has 40 goals and 37 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 62 points (21 goals, 41 assists) to the team.

John Carlson has scored 11 goals and added 41 assists through 60 games for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .900 save percentage (44th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Out (Upper-body), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 38 assists in 57 games for St. Louis, good for 60 points.

Vladimir Tarasenko has racked up 54 points this season, with 20 goals and 34 assists.

Robert Thomas has 48 points so far, including 12 goals and 36 assists.

Ville Husso has a .926 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). He has 737 saves, and has allowed 59 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Illness)

