Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Washington Capitals (35-19-10) hosting the St. Louis Blues (34-18-9) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Blues rank fifth in the Western Conference with 77 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. St. Louis

Capitals vs Blues Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and St. Louis Stats

  • The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (210 in 64 games), and the Blues concede 2.8 (170 in 61).
  • On average, the Blues score 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (eighth).
  • Washington is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +32 (+0.5 per game).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.7 per game).
  • The Capitals have scored 37 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blues have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 77 points. He has 40 goals and 37 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 62 points (21 goals, 41 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson has scored 11 goals and added 41 assists through 60 games for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .900 save percentage (44th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Out (Upper-body), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 38 assists in 57 games for St. Louis, good for 60 points.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has racked up 54 points this season, with 20 goals and 34 assists.
  • Robert Thomas has 48 points so far, including 12 goals and 36 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a .926 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). He has 737 saves, and has allowed 59 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy