The Washington Capitals (28-16-9) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are seventh (with 65 points) and the Maple Leafs fifth (70 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Toronto

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Toronto

Washington and Toronto Stats

On average, the Capitals put up 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.8 (ninth).

The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th defensively (2.8 against).

Washington is +23 overall in goal differential this season, 11th in the league.

Toronto is +39 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.

The Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (on 30.0% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 30 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:39 per game.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's top contributors through 50 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.

John Carlson has 10 goals and 30 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has collected 36 goals and 28 assists in 48 games for Toronto, good for 64 points.

John Tavares has scored 48 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 31 assists.

Mitchell Marner is a top player on offense for Toronto with 17 goals and 31 assists.

Jack Campbell has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league), with 1002 total saves, allowing 87 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ilya Mikheyev: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

