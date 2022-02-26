Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (28-16-9) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are seventh (with 65 points) and the Maple Leafs fifth (70 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Toronto

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. Toronto

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Washington and Toronto Stats

  • On average, the Capitals put up 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Maple Leafs concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • The Maple Leafs are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Capitals are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
  • Washington is +23 overall in goal differential this season, 11th in the league.
  • Toronto is +39 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 15.1% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties).
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 42 power-play goals (on 30.0% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 30 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) and plays an average of 21:39 per game.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's top contributors through 50 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.
  • John Carlson has 10 goals and 30 assists for Washington.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews has collected 36 goals and 28 assists in 48 games for Toronto, good for 64 points.
  • John Tavares has scored 48 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 17 goals and 31 assists.
  • Mitchell Marner is a top player on offense for Toronto with 17 goals and 31 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league), with 1002 total saves, allowing 87 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ilya Mikheyev: Day To Day (Illness), Jake Muzzin: Out (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

