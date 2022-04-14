Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) controls the puck against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6) hit the ice against the Washington Capitals (41-22-10) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank fourth while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and Washington Stats

On average, the Maple Leafs put up 3.8 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.9 (12th).

The Capitals are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

Toronto is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +52 (+0.7 per game).

Washington is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.

The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.7% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

The Capitals have scored 43 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 86 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.4 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 72 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 49 assists.

Washington's John Carlson is among the leading scorers on the team with 64 total points (14 goals and 50 assists).

Ilya Samsonov has given up 102 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiled 909 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Illness)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 99 points. He has 58 goals and 41 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has 31 goals and 59 assists to total 90 points (1.4 per game).

William Nylander has scored 28 goals and added 41 assists through 72 games for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has allowed 113 goals (2.72 goals against average) and recorded 1169 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Wayne Simmonds: Day To Day (Illness), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Stars W 4-3 Away -157 4/9/2022 Canadiens W 3-2 Home -388 4/12/2022 Sabres L 5-2 Home -435 4/14/2022 Capitals - Home -180 4/16/2022 Senators - Away - 4/17/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/19/2022 Flyers - Home -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Penguins W 6-3 Away +120 4/10/2022 Bruins W 4-2 Home +107 4/12/2022 Flyers W 9-2 Home -255 4/14/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +152 4/16/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/18/2022 Avalanche - Away - 4/20/2022 Golden Knights - Away -

