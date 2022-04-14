Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) controls the puck against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs (47-20-6) hit the ice against the Washington Capitals (41-22-10) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rank fourth while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and Washington Stats

  • On average, the Maple Leafs put up 3.8 goals in a game (third in NHL), and the Capitals concede 2.9 (12th).
  • The Capitals are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • Toronto is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +52 (+0.7 per game).
  • Washington is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.7% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).
  • The Capitals have scored 43 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 36 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 86 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.4 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 72 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 49 assists.
  • Washington's John Carlson is among the leading scorers on the team with 64 total points (14 goals and 50 assists).
  • Ilya Samsonov has given up 102 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiled 909 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Illness)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 99 points. He has 58 goals and 41 assists this season.
  • Mitchell Marner has 31 goals and 59 assists to total 90 points (1.4 per game).
  • William Nylander has scored 28 goals and added 41 assists through 72 games for Toronto.
  • Jack Campbell has allowed 113 goals (2.72 goals against average) and recorded 1169 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Wayne Simmonds: Day To Day (Illness), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin)

Maple Leafs Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Stars

W 4-3

Away

-157

4/9/2022

Canadiens

W 3-2

Home

-388

4/12/2022

Sabres

L 5-2

Home

-435

4/14/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-180

4/16/2022

Senators

-

Away

-

4/17/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Penguins

W 6-3

Away

+120

4/10/2022

Bruins

W 4-2

Home

+107

4/12/2022

Flyers

W 9-2

Home

-255

4/14/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

+152

4/16/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

4/20/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
