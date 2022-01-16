Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (21-8-9) take the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Vancouver Stats
- The Capitals are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Canucks are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
- On average, the Canucks post 2.5 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (seventh).
- Washington is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +23.
- Vancouver is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -15.
- The Canucks have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities).
- The Canucks have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.5% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 17 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, ninth in league).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (53 total points), having collected 25 goals and 28 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 12 goals and 24 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).
- John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has conceded 52 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 483 saves with a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).
- Vitek Vanecek has recorded a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league), giving up 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 421 saves.
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller has collected 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Vancouver, good for 36 points.
- Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for Vancouver with 28 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 26 assists in 36 games.
- Vancouver's Conor Garland is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (10 goals and 14 assists).
- Thatcher Demko has allowed 80 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 851 saves with a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Jaroslav Halak has a .915 save percentage, making 205 total saves and allowing 19 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Ashton Sautner: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Alex Chiasson: Out (Health Protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Jaroslav Halak: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
Regional restrictions apply.