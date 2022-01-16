Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals (21-8-9) take the ice against the Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Vancouver

Betting Information for Washington vs. Vancouver

Capitals vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Vancouver Stats

  • The Capitals are eighth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Canucks are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
  • On average, the Canucks post 2.5 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (seventh).
  • Washington is seventh in the league in terms of goal differential, at +23.
  • Vancouver is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -15.
  • The Canucks have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities).
  • The Canucks have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.5% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 17 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, ninth in league).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's top contributors (53 total points), having collected 25 goals and 28 assists.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 12 goals and 24 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).
  • John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has conceded 52 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 483 saves with a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).
  • Vitek Vanecek has recorded a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league), giving up 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 421 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller has collected 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Vancouver, good for 36 points.
  • Quinn Hughes is a top offensive contributor for Vancouver with 28 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 26 assists in 36 games.
  • Vancouver's Conor Garland is among the leading scorers on the team with 24 total points (10 goals and 14 assists).
  • Thatcher Demko has allowed 80 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 851 saves with a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league).
  • Jaroslav Halak has a .915 save percentage, making 205 total saves and allowing 19 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Ashton Sautner: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Alex Chiasson: Out (Health Protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Jaroslav Halak: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

