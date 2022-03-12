Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday features a meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (29-23-6) and Washington Capitals (31-18-10) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Rogers Arena

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Canucks -1.5 6

Vancouver and Washington Stats

The Canucks score 2.9 goals per game (166 in 58 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (164 in 59).

The Capitals score 3.2 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Canucks are conceding 2.8 (11th).

Vancouver has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Washington is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +27 (+0.5 per game).

The Canucks have scored 40 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.9% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 70 points (1.2 per game), with 36 goals and 34 assists in 57 games (playing 21:22 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the top contributors for Washington with 54 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 38 assists in 56 games.

John Carlson is a key contributor on offense for Washington with 10 goals and 37 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 794 saves with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Vancouver Impact Players

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 67 points in 56 games (23 goals and 44 assists).

Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 45 points (four goals, 41 assists) to the team.

Elias Pettersson has 18 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver.

Thatcher Demko has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Regional restrictions apply.