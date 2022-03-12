Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday features a meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia between the Vancouver Canucks (29-23-6) and Washington Capitals (31-18-10) at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Canucks
-1.5
6
Vancouver and Washington Stats
- The Canucks score 2.9 goals per game (166 in 58 games), and the Capitals concede 2.8 (164 in 59).
- The Capitals score 3.2 goals per game (ninth in league), and the Canucks are conceding 2.8 (11th).
- Vancouver has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Washington is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +27 (+0.5 per game).
- The Canucks have scored 40 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.9% of penalties).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 70 points (1.2 per game), with 36 goals and 34 assists in 57 games (playing 21:22 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the top contributors for Washington with 54 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 38 assists in 56 games.
- John Carlson is a key contributor on offense for Washington with 10 goals and 37 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has allowed 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 794 saves with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has scored 67 points in 56 games (23 goals and 44 assists).
- Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 45 points (four goals, 41 assists) to the team.
- Elias Pettersson has 18 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver.
- Thatcher Demko has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
