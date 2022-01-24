How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Monday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (23-10-9) and Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Las Vegas Stats

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 58 points in 42 games (29 goals and 29 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 55 goals (2.77 goals against average) and recorded 511 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has totaled 12 goals and 26 assists in 40 games for Las Vegas, good for 38 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 30 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added 11 assists in 36 games.

Reilly Smith's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

