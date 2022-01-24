Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) prepares to make a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) prepares to make a save on Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (23-10-9) and Vegas Golden Knights (24-15-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Las Vegas

Betting Information for Washington vs. Las Vegas

Capitals vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and Las Vegas Stats

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 58 points in 42 games (29 goals and 29 assists).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
  • John Carlson's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 55 goals (2.77 goals against average) and recorded 511 saves.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Out (Upper Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson has totaled 12 goals and 26 assists in 40 games for Las Vegas, good for 38 points.
  • Jonathan Marchessault is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 30 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added 11 assists in 36 games.
  • Reilly Smith's 11 goals and 18 assists add up to 29 points this season.
  • Laurent Brossoit has allowed 33 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his power play goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scored a power play goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket agianst Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Jeremy Lamb (26) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy