The Vegas Golden Knights (41-31-5) and the Washington Capitals (43-23-10) hit the ice in Paradise, Nevada on April 20, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas and Washington Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (242 in 77 games), and the Capitals give up 2.9 (223 in 76).

On average, the Capitals put up 3.4 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).

Las Vegas is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.

Washington is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.5 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 38 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 48 goals and 40 assists in 74 games for Washington add up to 88 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 75 points this season, with 23 goals and 52 assists.

John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 15 goals and 53 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 948 total saves, giving up 108 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (64 total points), having collected 29 goals and 35 assists.

Chandler Stephenson has 58 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 40 assists.

Shea Theodore has 13 goals and 33 assists for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Flames W 6-1 Away +135 4/16/2022 Oilers L 4-0 Away +106 4/18/2022 Devils L 3-2 Home -351 4/20/2022 Capitals - Home -148 4/24/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/26/2022 Stars - Away - 4/27/2022 Blackhawks - Away -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Maple Leafs L 7-3 Away +155 4/16/2022 Canadiens W 8-4 Away -277 4/18/2022 Avalanche W 3-2 Away +159 4/20/2022 Golden Knights - Away +124 4/22/2022 Coyotes - Away - 4/24/2022 Maple Leafs - Home - 4/26/2022 Islanders - Home -

