How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (41-31-5) and the Washington Capitals (43-23-10) hit the ice in Paradise, Nevada on April 20, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas and Washington Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (242 in 77 games), and the Capitals give up 2.9 (223 in 76).
  • On average, the Capitals put up 3.4 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).
  • Las Vegas is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.
  • Washington is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.5 per game).
  • The Capitals have conceded 38 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 48 goals and 40 assists in 74 games for Washington add up to 88 total points on the season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 75 points this season, with 23 goals and 52 assists.
  • John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 15 goals and 53 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 948 total saves, giving up 108 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (64 total points), having collected 29 goals and 35 assists.
  • Chandler Stephenson has 58 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 13 goals and 33 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Flames

W 6-1

Away

+135

4/16/2022

Oilers

L 4-0

Away

+106

4/18/2022

Devils

L 3-2

Home

-351

4/20/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-148

4/24/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

4/27/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Maple Leafs

L 7-3

Away

+155

4/16/2022

Canadiens

W 8-4

Away

-277

4/18/2022

Avalanche

W 3-2

Away

+159

4/20/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

+124

4/22/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
