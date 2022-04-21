How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (41-31-5) and the Washington Capitals (43-23-10) hit the ice in Paradise, Nevada on April 20, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Las Vegas and Washington Stats
- The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (242 in 77 games), and the Capitals give up 2.9 (223 in 76).
- On average, the Capitals put up 3.4 goals in a game (eighth in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).
- Las Vegas is +14 overall in goal differential this season, 14th in the NHL.
- Washington is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.5 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 38 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 48 goals and 40 assists in 74 games for Washington add up to 88 total points on the season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has racked up 75 points this season, with 23 goals and 52 assists.
- John Carlson is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with 15 goals and 53 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 948 total saves, giving up 108 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Dmitry Orlov: Day To Day (Lower Body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is one of Las Vegas' leading contributors (64 total points), having collected 29 goals and 35 assists.
- Chandler Stephenson has 58 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 13 goals and 33 assists for Las Vegas.
- Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1156 saves. His .907 save percentage ranks 31st in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Flames
W 6-1
Away
+135
4/16/2022
Oilers
L 4-0
Away
+106
4/18/2022
Devils
L 3-2
Home
-351
4/20/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-148
4/24/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
4/27/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Maple Leafs
L 7-3
Away
+155
4/16/2022
Canadiens
W 8-4
Away
-277
4/18/2022
Avalanche
W 3-2
Away
+159
4/20/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
+124
4/22/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.