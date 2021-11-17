Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals go for their fifth straight win Tuesday night when they head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.
    The Capitals start a four-game West Coast road trip at Anaheim on Tuesday looking for their fourth straight win. Since losing three straight to open November, Washington has been red hot and has outscored its opponents 17–7 during the winning streak.

    How to Watch Capitals at Ducks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Capitals at Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins have improved the Capitals' record to 9-2-4 and have them in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

    On Tuesday, they will look to stay hot as they take on a Ducks team that has won seven straight.

    Anaheim is on one of the more improbable winning streaks of the season. The Ducks have reeled off seven straight wins after they lost six straight. It has been an incredible turnaround and has them in second place in the Pacific Division.

    The Ducks have done it with great defense, as they have given up two or fewer goals in six of the seven wins. They had given up at least four goals in all six of their losses before the winning streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

