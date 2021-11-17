The Capitals go for their fifth straight win Tuesday night when they head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.

The Capitals start a four-game West Coast road trip at Anaheim on Tuesday looking for their fourth straight win. Since losing three straight to open November, Washington has been red hot and has outscored its opponents 17–7 during the winning streak.

How to Watch Capitals at Ducks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The wins have improved the Capitals' record to 9-2-4 and have them in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

On Tuesday, they will look to stay hot as they take on a Ducks team that has won seven straight.

Anaheim is on one of the more improbable winning streaks of the season. The Ducks have reeled off seven straight wins after they lost six straight. It has been an incredible turnaround and has them in second place in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks have done it with great defense, as they have given up two or fewer goals in six of the seven wins. They had given up at least four goals in all six of their losses before the winning streak.

