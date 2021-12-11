How to Watch Capitals vs. Sabres

The Sabres look to snap their six-game losing streak when they host the Capitals on Saturday night.

The Sabres have been in the middle of a tough stretch, but it hasn't been their offense that has been the problem. Buffalo has scored a lot of goals, but their defense has let them down.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

On Saturday night, the Sabres' defense will get another tough test as they take on the high-powered Capitals in their home arena.

The Capitals head to Buffalo after losing to the Penguins on Friday night. The loss to Pittsburgh snapped a two-game winning streak and was just their fourth loss in their last 15 games.

The Capitals are now 16-5-6 on the year and a point behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington has been one of the best teams in the NHL this year and comes into this contest as a big favorite. Still, the Sabres have shown they can put the puck in the net, so this could be a high-scoring game.

