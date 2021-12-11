How to Watch Capitals vs. Sabres

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sabres look to snap their six-game losing streak when they host the Capitals on Saturday night.
    The Sabres have been in the middle of a tough stretch, but it hasn't been their offense that has been the problem. Buffalo has scored a lot of goals, but their defense has let them down.

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Saturday night, the Sabres' defense will get another tough test as they take on the high-powered Capitals in their home arena.

    The Capitals head to Buffalo after losing to the Penguins on Friday night. The loss to Pittsburgh snapped a two-game winning streak and was just their fourth loss in their last 15 games.

    The Capitals are now 16-5-6 on the year and a point behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

    Washington has been one of the best teams in the NHL this year and comes into this contest as a big favorite. Still, the Sabres have shown they can put the puck in the net, so this could be a high-scoring game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

