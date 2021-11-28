How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

After scoring a hat trick in the Capitals' most recent game, Alex Ovechkin looks to lead Washington to a third straight win Sunday against the Hurricanes.

The Capitals head to Raleigh on Sunday to take on the Hurricanes for in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Both of these squads are knotted at 31 points atop the division, though the Hurricanes have played two fewer games. Both are coming off impressive wins.

How to Watch: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes Today

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals knocked off the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers on the strength of Alex Ovechkin. The star notched a hat trick in the 4–3 win against Florida, the 28th hat trick of his career.

He is having an unbelievable season and shows no signs of slowing down as he has scored 18 goals in 21 games and is now fourth on the all-time scoring list.

The Hurricanes have plenty of offensive prowess to keep up with the Caps as they are coming off an impressive victory of their own, besting Philadelphia 6–3 on the road.

The Flyers scored in the first minute of the game but Carolina came storming back, scoring four in the second period alone and scoring four unanswered after the second minute in the second. Sebastian Aho led the way with two goals but they got help from many playmakers and they'll look to keep that up against the Capitals.

