How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After scoring a hat trick in the Capitals' most recent game, Alex Ovechkin looks to lead Washington to a third straight win Sunday against the Hurricanes.
    Author:

    The Capitals head to Raleigh on Sunday to take on the Hurricanes for in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

    Both of these squads are knotted at 31 points atop the division, though the Hurricanes have played two fewer games. Both are coming off impressive wins.

    How to Watch: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes Today

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Capitals knocked off the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers on the strength of Alex Ovechkin. The star notched a hat trick in the 4–3 win against Florida, the 28th hat trick of his career.

    He is having an unbelievable season and shows no signs of slowing down as he has scored 18 goals in 21 games and is now fourth on the all-time scoring list. 

    The Hurricanes have plenty of offensive prowess to keep up with the Caps as they are coming off an impressive victory of their own, besting Philadelphia 6–3 on the road.

    The Flyers scored in the first minute of the game but Carolina came storming back, scoring four in the second period alone and scoring four unanswered after the second minute in the second. Sebastian Aho led the way with two goals but they got help from many playmakers and they'll look to keep that up against the Capitals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    mike-white-jets
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Texans

    54 minutes ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17191399
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    54 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale

    54 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler (92) attempts a tackle during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Jaguars

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17207065
    NFL

    How to Watch Panthers at Dolphins

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_15203540
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Giants

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214764
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Colts

    54 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Patriots

    54 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy