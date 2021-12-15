How to Watch Capitals at Blackhawks

Alex Ovechkin and the Metropolitan-leading Capitals travel to Chicago to take on Alex DeBrincat and the Blackhawks.

The Capitals are tied for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Panthers. Washington has a 17-5-6 record with 40 points on the season and a plus-26 goal differential.

There is a three-way tie for first place with points as Washington, Florida and Tampa Bay all have 40 points. However, Tampa Bay's goal differential is only 18 while Florida and Washington are tied with 26.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks Today:



Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are the No. 14 ranked team in the Western Conference. They have 22 points with a minus-24 goal differential on a record of 10-15-2. Their season is slowly turning around, though.

They started out on a 3-12 on the season and have since gone 10-8. They aren't the best team in the conference, but if they keep playing as they have, then they will have the potential to grab that No. 8 spot by the end of the season. This would be a big win to go towards that goal.

Washington is projected to win this match with an opening money line of -157. Chicago opens up with a money line of +130. This is the second of two meetings these two teams will play. Chicago got the best of Washington in a shootout in their first meeting.

