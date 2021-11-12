How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals play on back-to-back nights as they travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets, who have been idle for almost a week.
    The Capitals have won back-to-back games to get back on track heading into their contest Friday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

    Before the wins, Washington had dropped its previous three games, all by one goal. The Capitals looked impressive in a 2–0 win against the Red Wings on Thursday.

    How to Watch: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    What was even more impressive than the win was the play of 26-year old goalie Zach Fucale, who shut out the Red Wings on the road in his NHL debut. He stopped 21 shots and became the first goalie ever in Washington's franchise history to earn a shutout in their debut. 

    The Capitals' goalie for Friday's game remains up in the air. Vitek Vanecek is nursing an injury, and while Ilya Samsonov is the regular backup, Fucale might have more favor after his debut. 

    Columbus will be a force to be reckoned, as the Blue Jackets have won three in a row and are 5–1 at home this season. They also will have fresher legs as they have had the last five days off, while the Caps are playing on back-to-back nights. Look for Columbus to get off to a fast start in this one.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
