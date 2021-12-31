How to Watch Capitals at Red Wings

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NHL action, the Capitals will hit the road to take on the Red Wings in Detroit.
    The 2021-22 NHL season is pushing forward even as COVID-19 tries to force postponements. Despite all of the issues, the league has made it clear that they are not going to halt the season at this point in time. On Friday night, the Capitals will head to Detroit for what should be an entertaining matchup with the Red Wings.

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to today's game, the Capitals hold a 19-6-7 record and are looking like a potential contender. Washington has been fairly consistent, although they would love to string a few wins together to move up in the standings. Last time out, the Capitals ended up beating the Predators by a final score of 5-3.

    On the other side of the ice, the Red Wings sport a 15-13-3 record entering this game. Detroit needs to win some games to give themselves some space in the standings. They are fresh off of a 5-2 win over the Devils in their last game prior to four straight having to be postponed.

    This should be a very entertaining game between two quality teams. Both squads have the ability to be contenders at the end of the season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
