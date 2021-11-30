How to Watch Capitals at Panthers

The Capitals look to extend their winning streak to four in a row when they visit the Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Capitals have been playing like one of the best teams in the NHL during November. They have won nine of their last 11 games and have just three regulation losses on the year.

Alex Ovechkin is once again the leader of the Capitals as he has a team-best 19 goals and 37 points which are also second-best in the NHL. His hot start has propelled Washington to first place in the Metropolitan Division and tied with the Maple Leafs for most points in the league.

On Tuesday night, the Capitals will look to make it four wins in a row when they play a slumping Panthers team.

The Panthers' 14-4-3 record looks great, but they have lost six of their last ten including a 4–1 defeat to the Kraken on Saturday.

The slump has dropped Florida two points back of first-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division and has made their incredible start seem like a distant memory.

Tuesday will be a tough one against a very good Capitals team, and the Panthers lost to the Capitals 4–3 last Friday. They'll look to avoid a second loss to Washington in less than a week.

