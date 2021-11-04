How to Watch Capitals at Panthers

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers look to bounce back after their first loss of the year when they host the Capitals on Thursday night.
    It has been a rough last week for the Panthers. Head coach Joel Quenneville resigned due to the findings of what happened when he was coach of the Blackhawks. They then went out and lost their first game of the year, a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Bruins.

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers' loss snapped an eight-game winning streak to start the season. The Panthers have still looked like one of the best teams in the NHL, but anytime a shakeup like that happens it can rock a team. Thursday they will look to put all of that behind them when they take on Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

    Ovechkin has been on fire to start the year, as he has a league-leading nine goals already. His hot play has led the Capitals to a 5-1-3 record and has them just three points back of the first-place Flames in the Metropolitan division.

    The Capitals are coming off of their first regulation loss of the year when the Lightning beat them 3-2 on Monday. 

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

