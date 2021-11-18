Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals look to bounce back from their overtime loss to the Ducks when they travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
    The Capitals head to the Kings on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. The first night didn't end great for Washington, as the team lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ducks on Tuesday night. The overtime loss was the fifth of the year for the Capitals and dropped their record to 9-2-5.

    How to Watch Capitals at Kings Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Capitals at Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington will try for the second time to get its 10th win of the year when it takes on a Kings team that is also coming off a loss.

    Los Angeles had its seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when the Jets won 3-2 in overtime. The loss was the only defeat during the Kings' four-game road trip and their only one in the month of November.

    Both of these teams have been playing good hockey lately and had long winning streaks snapped. In what should be a good matchup, both will look to get back on track and avoid losing their second straight. Tune in to see which team emerges victorious. 

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kings

