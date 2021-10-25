    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals put their season-opening point streak on the line when they travel to Ottawa on Monday night to face the Senators.
    Author:

    The Capitals have earned at least one point in each of their first five games of the season. Washington will look to keep that streak alive Monday against the Senators in Ottawa.

    The Capitals have won three games and lost the other two in overtime, including Saturday's 4–3 loss to the Flames.

    How to Watch Capitals at Senators:

    Match Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live stream the Capitals at Senators match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against Calgary, the Capitals overcame a 3–0 first-period deficit with three goals of their own in the second to tie the game but could not complete the comeback.

    The Senators host the Capitals in the last of four straight home games in Ottawa.

    The Senators enter Monday on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Sharks 2–1 and the Rangers 3–2. The consecutive losses have dropped their record to just 2-3-0 on the year.

    Ottawa has struggled to score. The Senators have lit the lamp just 10 times total this year. They will need to find their scoring touch against the Capitals on Monday night if they want to snap their losing streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

