How to Watch Capitals at Flyers

The Capitals and Flyers are set to face off in an NHL preseason showdown Saturday night.

The Capitals and Flyers both have lost their first two preseason games, and both will be looking to reverse course as they take the ice Saturday.

While the Capitals made the playoffs last year, the Flyers failed to make the leap into the postseason, but both teams aim to compete for playoff spots this year.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers:

Game Date: October 2, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

The Flyers have lost to the Islanders 3–2 in their preseason opener and Bruins 4–2. While the preseason results will not carry over into the regular season in a few weeks, they will still look to pick up a win over the Capitals.

Washington has lost to the Bruins 3–2 in a shootout and the Devils 5–4 after giving up two third-period goals. Getting in the win column heading into the regular season would be a nice momentum boost.

John Carlson scored two goals for the Capitals in the loss to the Devils. T.J. Oshie and Mike Vecchione each added one. Hendrix Lapierre had two assists for Washington.

