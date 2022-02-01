How to Watch Capitals vs. Penguins

The Capitals collide with the Penguins on Tuesday night. The squads are some of the best in the NHL, but have struggled as of late.

The Penguins were on a tear until recently. They won six games in a row before losing to the Kraken. They then lost to the Red Wings and Kings. They find themselves still ranked No. 5 in the Eastern Conference at 27-11-7.

Pittsburgh ranks No. 6 in goals scored with 149 and No. 5 in goals scored against it, giving up only 115 goals in 45 games. It also ranks No. 2 in penalty kill percentage on the season.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals are just four points behind Pittsburgh in their conference. They sit at 24-12-9 through 45 games. They haven't been the same after the new year though, losing eight of their 12 games since 2022 started.

Washington ranks No. 9 in goals scored on the season with 143 goals and No. 11 in goals scored against it, only giving up 120 through 45 games. It almost ranks top five (No. 6) in penalty minutes on the year.

