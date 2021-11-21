How to Watch Capitals at Sharks

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Capitals and Sharks are set for a very intriguing matchup on Saturday night in NHL action.
    Coming into Saturday's schedule of NHL games, fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few good matchups. All season long, we have had a chance to see great games and good competition across the board. Tonight, the Capitals will travel to San Jose for a tough game against the Sharks.

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Washington Capitals at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Capitals have mustered up a 10-2-5 record and have looked like a decent contender. They have won five out of their last six games and are looking to add another win to their collection against the Sharks. Washington is loaded with talent and are a team to keep a close eye on.

    On the other side of the ice, the Sharks have started off a little slower this season. Heading into this game, San Jose has an 8-7-1 record. They have the talent to get things going and a win tonight over the red-hot Capitals would be a big step in the right direction.

    Both of these teams are hungry for a win tonight. This should be a very entertaining and intriguing matchup. Make sure to tune in for what could be a very hotly contested game.

