How to Watch Capitals at Kraken

On Sunday evening in NHL action, the Capitals will take on the Kraken in Seattle in an exciting hockey showdown.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues with a good slate of games on the Sunday schedule. Fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few intriguing matchups throughout the day. One of the most intriguing games on the schedule today will feature the Capitals taking on the Kraken in Seattle.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

You can live stream the Washington Capitals at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Capitals have gone 11-2-5 and have looked like a legitimate contender. They have won six out of their last seven games and will look to stay hot in this matchup. Washington is loaded with talent and are a team that fans should keep a close eye on as a potential Stanley Cup caliber team.

On the other side of the ice, the Kraken have gone 4-12-1 to begin the season. They have had an extreme opposite start to the season than the Capitals have had. Seattle has lost six straight games and need to find a way to pick up a win tonight.

While the Capitals are heavily favored to win this game, the Kraken have an opportunity. A win over Washington could get them the momentum to get back in the mix. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

