The Capitals look to stay unbeaten in regulation Monday when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning.

The Capitals head south to face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning after earning at least one point in each of their first eight games of the season.

Washington is currently 5-0-3 on the year, a record that has them just three points back of the undefeated Hurricanes (8-0-0) for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

How to Watch Capitals at Lightning Today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Despite taking at least one point in every game this season, the Capitals have lost all three overtime games they have played, including a 3–2 loss to the Red Wings last Wednesday.

In their most recent game, they shut out the winless Coyotes, scoring two third-period goals to take a 2–0 win. The second goal was scored by Alex Ovechkin, who now has a league-leading nine goals on the year.

On Monday, they look to earn a point in their ninth straight game when they take on a suddenly hot Lightning team.

Tampa Bay (4-3-1) started the season just 2-3-1 and was struggling to score, but in its last two games, the team has outscored the Penguins and Coyotes by a combined 10–2 score to pick up two wins.

On Monday, the Lightning will look for their offense continues its hot streak and sends the Capitals home with their first regulation loss.

