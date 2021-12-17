How to Watch Capitals at Jets

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals travel to Winnipeg to take on Kyle Connor and the Jets on Friday night.

The Capitals are 17-5-7 on the year with 41 total points entering Friday's game against the Jets. They currently sit tied with the Rangers for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Jets are 13-10-5 with 31 points on the season. They are tied with the Sharks for ninth place in the Western Conference, one point behind the Oilers.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets Today:



Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Alex Ovechkin leads Washington with 21 goals and 25 assists this season. He leads the NHL with 46 points.

He will be up against one of the best between the posts in Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck has a .915 save percentage, 2.70 goals-against average and one shutout on the season.

The battle will be just as heated on the other side between Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, who has 18 goals this season, and Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov, who has 11 wins and three shutouts this year.

This is the first of two games that these two teams will play on the season.

